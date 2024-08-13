Cotton candy burritos are TikTok’s newest “disgusting” trend

There’s a new trend on TikTok called the ‘cotton candy burrito’ and unlike the regular meat variety, it involves a whole lot more sugar.

A new treat was unveiled at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for the 2024 NFL season: a cotton candy burrito. Mark Dalton, the senior vice president for the Arizona Cardinals’ media relations shared an image of the sickeningly sweet treat on Twitter/X, describing it as “ice cream and candy wrapped in cotton candy.”

Article continues after ad

According to the Cardinals’ new State Farm Stadium food description, it contains Fruity Pebbles, Fruit Loops, marshmallows, skittles, mini M&M’s, gummy bears, and sprinkles inside a cotton candy shell.

On the official website, the cotton candy burrito has been named the “showstopper” of the season’s menu, which also contains flaming hot Cheeto chicken tenders.

The candied burrito trend has also become somewhat of a phenomenon on TikTok, with users making their own variations, many of them filled with ice cream and various candies packed inside.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But despite its popularity, many people aren’t convinced by the sugary creation, expressing their doubts.

“Absolutely disgusting,” one wrote underneath Dalton’s post, while another said it looked like “instant diabetes.”

“I just got a new cavity from looking at this,” one said, concluding that “anyone who orders this should have to spend a year in jail.”

Some, however, were totally here for it, writing: “That looks phenomenal.”

“That looks crazy good,” another wrote, clearly enthralled by the new snack.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first bizarre food creation to emerge in 2024, back in July, people were mixing KitKat’s and Heinz ketchup together to produce a completely unexpected flavor profile.