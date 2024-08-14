Costco’s secret menu ice cream has been hiding in plain sight this whole time

Everyone knows that the Costco food court is the best part of the trip, with their huge portions and low prices, the menu items at Costco never disappoint.

Although the pizza slices bigger than your head and the hot dogs get a lot of hype, this ice cream item will be your new addiction.

The chocolate strawberry sundae has been hiding in plain sight this whole time, and here’s how to get it.

If you’ve ever been to the Costco food court, you’ll know that on the display boards a vanilla ice cream, a chocolate ice cream, and two vanilla ice cream sundaes with strawberry or chocolate sauce are advertised. This, would naturally lead any customer to believe that these are the only frozen dessert options.

However, one Instagram food blogger noticed that if you place your order on the self-checkout touch screens, you’ll see that another sundae under the ‘strawberry sundae’ option is hiding there.

The chocolate strawberry sundae features chocolate-flavored soft serve, strawberry sauce, and even whole strawberry pieces.

People in the comments couldn’t believe that this sundae had been here the whole time, one person exclaimed, “Wait a secret menu?! Costco food court is a weekly visit for us. We gotta try this next time.”

Others concurred, noting that this was a “great hack”, and that it tastes exactly like chocolate covered strawberries.

For one person, the hack even brought back a wave of nostalgia: “Back before they had those automated tellers, I used to have them make me chocolate ice cream with strawberries & swirl with strawberries. It was good.”

Someone even got inventive, claiming that they tried this but then dumped it all onto one of their giant cookies for even more of a sugar rush.

