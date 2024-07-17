A Costco shopper has gone viral after successfully returning a playground set from 2008, simply because his kids grew out of it.

Costco is beloved by many US customers for its low prices, food courts, and helpful staff. But, another reason why Costco is so highly regarded is because it has an excellent returns policy.

In a video with over 578,000 views, TikTok user @psychoz28 explained to viewers just how generous that returns policy really is.

He retold a situation where he was working in Costco’s “membership” area, where employees deal with customer service.

“I get called down to Membership. I see a guy standing there with one of those orange flatbed carts. It has a whole bunch of pieces to a playground set,” he recalled, and showed a picture of a playground set in the background priced at $1,399.99.

He was asked to help the customer locate his receipt, and upon searching, he discovered that the original purchase was made in 2008. He asked the man why he was seeking the return, to which the customer replied “My kids grew up.”

“He is able to return it because his kid grew up. There’s no problems, no complaints. That’s how Costco operates. This guy essentially borrowed a $1,400 play set for his kid. It’s crazy how much Costco cares about their members,” he concluded.

People were astounded in the comments section that the customer was able to get a full refund from the store, writing: “Omg I need a Costco membership.”

Some had their own returns stories to share: “I’ve seen people returning Christmas trees after Christmas.”

“I watched a family return an above-ground pool. Because they didn’t need it during the winter,” another revealed.

Some, however, chided the man’s behavior, calling him arrogant for making the return: “I wish I could have a morally decent version of this level of audacity.”

According to the returns section on the Costco website, there are only some exceptions when it comes to full refunds. These include electronics, batteries, diamonds, and alcohol, to name a few, so be sure to check it out before making a purchase.

Costco isn’t just renowned for its returns policy, but also bargain birthday offerings. One woman spent her whole birthday there with a budget of only $30.