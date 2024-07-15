Costco has always been the best place to pick up some killer deals, but now, you can pick up a deal that will help you survive the apocolypse.

On June 30, Instagram @pressureluckcooking, aka Jeffrey Eisner, reminded people that Costco is here for you now, and until the end of time, even if that’s tomorrow.

Here’s what’s in the $80 Apocalypse Dinner Kit, including teriyaki duck and creamy mac n cheese.

Eisner launches the video noting: “So I’m in Costco, which is like my happiest place in the world to be, and I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“They have buckets that they are just calling ’emergency food supply for 132 servings … I guess this is for when the apocalypse hits?”

The huge emergency supply bucket is being sold by a brand called Readywise, who specialize in freeze-dried meal preparation kits that come in a variety of sizes and meal options.

You can get 80 servings of meat and rice if you want your apocalypse to be more rustic, and you can even get 80 portions of freeze-dried fruit and vegetables so you never miss out on your five-a-day.

The set being sold at Costco costs over $200 on Readywise site, so Costco is definitely the better option if you want to afford that luxury survival bunker.

The huge black and red bucket is sealed and comes with 150 different food pouches that are made using cups of hot or cold water.

It contains 12 servings of Pasta Alfredo and Cheesy Macaroni, six servings of Teriyaki Rice, Creamy Pasta and Vegetables, Potato Pot Pie, Tomato Basil Soup with Pasta, and Chicken Noodle Soup, and 12 more servings of Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain, and Apple Cinnamon Cereal.

There are also six servings of Crunchy Granola, 10 servings of White Rice, 16 servings of Vanilla Pudding, 24 servings of Whey Milk Alternative, and 16 servings of Orange Drink.

The food all has a shelf-life of 25 years, and there are enough meals to feed a family of four three meals a day for nearly two weeks. The perfect companion to the zombie uprising.

People in the comments were impressed with the kit, saying, “I like that someone thought to consider our desire for variety during the apocalypse.”

Although it may seem like a crazy item to be sold at Costco if it is geared toward Doomsday preppers, a commenter made a great point: “Everyday, people experience natural disasters and their power is shut off for days. If you haven’t lived through such an event, you would be surprised to see this item. You don’t have to be a doomsday prepper to stash food and water.”

This isn’t the only crazy food thing that might help you in a disaster, people in Texas were using the Whataburger app to help them during a hurricane.

