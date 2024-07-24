Costco customers warned they could get banned for too many returns

A former Costco worker took to TikTok to tell customers why they might be banned for making too many returns, leaving viewers pretty shocked.

Costco is a chain beloved by millions for its affordability and great food options. But, perhaps the most renowned thing about the store is its great returns policy.

Not long ago, they went viral after allowing a customer to return a $1,400 playground set because his kids “grew up.”

However, a TikToker revealed that there might be a limit to Costco’s generosity, and you might not always be able to take advantage of that coveted refund.

Article continues after ad

“I get questions like this all the time. No matter how many times you return something, they won’t ever really kick you out. They’ll put it on file that you keep trying to return things, and there will be a block in there so it won’t allow you to return anything anymore, but your membership will still be active, you can still use it at the register,” TikToker @psychoz28 revealed.

Article continues after ad

“My last example was about somebody returning a play set, something like this,” he said. “So in order to get blocked here, you’d have to do something like returning your electronics every 87 days just to get a new one so you wouldn’t have to actually pay it outright. That would get you blocked. That’s what they would consider something like a pattern of returns.”

Article continues after ad

The TikToker continued: “Whenever you do return something there’s a section at the bottom of the return screen on the employee side that says ‘reason for return.'”

Apparently, most employees will leave this section blank, but if they find the return reason bizarre enough, they’ll fill it in.

“For example, that play set we just saw, you would put in the comments something like, ‘returned a play set because his kid grew up, be careful of anything he tries to return going forward.’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

People were filled with questions after the video was posted, writing: “Now the question is – what do they do with all these not re-sellable things??”

“My Costco had a guy return a snow blower, then bought a lawn tractor. Return that in fall to buy a new snow plower, repeat cycle till caught,” another said.

“My favorite is the person who returned a live Christmas Tree after Christmas,” one revealed, followed by a laughing emoji.

Article continues after ad

“I saw a lady come in and return a cake she tried to decorate herself. She didn’t like her own design so she returned it. They said it was the 3rd time that day,” another user said.

Another woman went viral for her Costco cake story, as she celebrated her whole birthday there for only $30.