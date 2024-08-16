Costco customers devastated as popular item discontinued due to “rising costs”

Costco regulars are expressing their disappointment after discovering fan-favorite cookies have been changed, with the story going viral on social media.

On July 31, a Reddit user revealed Kirkland Signature chocolate chips had been replaced after they visited their local store.

In an accompanying photograph, they revealed what’s taken their place – Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Morsels.

“They completely replaced the chocolate chips with Nestle,” the caption states. The post quickly gained attention on the Costco subreddit, as others were devastated by the news.

It even led to some investigations by customers, with one emailing Costco directly to get answers regarding the switch. Fortunately, they emailed back, but it wasn’t good news.

“We are unfortunately moving forward with discontinuing the KS Chocolate Chips,” Costco revealed, explaining that the decision was “due to the rising costs of cocoa.”

“This was a decision we put an extreme amount of consideration into, but the reality is, the cost our suppliers were presenting us, would no longer make our Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips a value against national brands like Nestle Toll House,” they continued.

There was some hope, however, as they disclosed “It’s likely we will stay out of KS for at least 12 months, but our long-term plan is to offer the item again in the future.”

Customers were heartbroken, to say the least.

“It’s my only go-to! Nothing else compares and I tried to find something as good when they discontinued them a few years back,” one commented.

“Well I for one would cheerfully rather pay an extra buck fifty to buy Kirkland instead of Nestle, but I guess they’ve made their point,” another stated.

“It’s a major disappointment to be sure. It’s not gone forever but they are superior to Nestle in every way,” one proclaimed. Another said Kirkland were “seriously the best chocolate chips ever.”

This isn’t the first time a discontinued fan-favorite has caused viral outrage. Back in January, McDonald’s brought back one of their most popular items that they had discontinued after petitions.