“Concerned” Olive Garden takes action after customer was served strange breadstick

Olive Garden responded via TikTok after a customer exposed a strange breadstick they were served.

TikToker ‘fartbubble69420’ went viral earlier this November when they shared the bizarre breadstick they came across while dining at Olive Garden.

While eating her breadstick, which the Italian restaurant is famous for, the TikToker noticed a large black print on the side of it. “OK6,” the writing read.

“Guys, why [are] there letters on my Olive Garden breadstick?” she questioned in her viral TikTok. After her odd findings caught the attention of the restaurant, they responded via TikTok.

Article continues after ad

“We are concerned to see this. Can you please send an email to [Olive Garden] with your full name, and the location you went to?” the chain wrote.

Olive Garden also sent the TikToker a $100 gift card in hopes that she’ll continue dining there after the mishap.

Viewers predict how Olive Garden breadstick was branded

While the mystery of the writing on the breadstick continues to be unsolved, a slew of TikTok viewers predicted what the black lettering was potentially from.

Article continues after ad

“It’s from the plastic bag they come in, and when they sit in the freezer for a while, that can happen,” commented one.

Article continues after ad

“It’s either from the baking sheets or was frozen to the bread while it was in the box,” said another.

“The print on plastic bags can heat up and leave a print on food sometimes when not stored or shipped in the right temps,” suggested a third.

Some viewers also questioned what Olive Garden was ‘really’ serving their customers, while others ‘demanded’ answers from the restaurant.

Olive Garden isn’t the only big food brand to have had some explaining to do after a TikTok went viral, either. Earlier this November, a woman opened several gluten-free Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes to find they hadn’t packed the cheese inside.

Article continues after ad

Kraft then responded to the TikToker with their apology. Moreover, the woman was also given free gluten-free food items from multiple brands like Instacart, Stouffers, and California Pizza Kitchen.