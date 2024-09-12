Coffee Mate releases bizarre cheese flavored coffee creamer and people are torn

Popular creamer brand Coffee Mate have released a new flavor, and it errs slightly on the bizarre. Cream cheese and bagel flavorings feature in the brand’s new blend, leaving people divided.

The creamer is modeled after one of your favorite breakfast items, but we’ll bet it’s not something you’d have ever anticipated drinking in a caffeinated beverage.

In a press release from Coffee Mate, the brand announced that the product has “notes which reflect cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and a slightly savory hint of bagel in every sip.”

If you’re curious about the new creamer and would like to try it out yourself, you’ll have to be quick. Limited quantities will be released on the official website on a “first-come, first-serve basis” on September 13, September 19, and September 30 at Noon ET while supplies last. These new bottles won’t be sold in retail stores such as Walmart like they usually are.

After a post on Instagram shared images of the new creamer, social media users were divided by the product. One said: “Sorry not sorry but that sounds nasty.”

“Just because we can do it, doesn’t mean we should do it,” another stated.

Some, however, were on board with the new release and were keen to try it: “I don’t even use these in coffee, however, I like a lil’ shot now and then as a sweet treat… Doesn’t sound bad on its own. Here I come!”

“I’d love this,” one user wrote, tagging a friend, while another said that they were “intrigued.”

Others had suggestions as to how the new blend could be improved, suggesting: “This would be good if it was a sweet bagel with cream cheese like cinnamon or blueberry.”

Coffee Mate isn’t the only brand who have released an unexpected cheese-based product. Back in December, Dorito’s launched its Nacho Cheese liquor.