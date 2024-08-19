Coca-Cola respond after unexpected McDonald’s collectible cup discovery

A McDonald’s customer found something unexpected when they tried out the lids from the chain’s collectible cups, and Coca-Cola was here for it.

A TikToker went viral after they revealed an unexpected hack they discovered after trying out the new cups: “I poured my drink in there (the cup). Then, she took the lid off her plastic McDonald’s cup and placed it on the collectible one. “And I just put my lid on there and learned that the medium-sized cups lids fit the cups.”

People were totally amazed by the hack, writing: “Now I wished I would have saved my lid!”

Even Coca-Cola themselves responded, saying: “Brb trying this right now.”

“Omg I just put it on it looks so cute!!!” another concurred.

One had fallen in love with the cup shown in the video, saying: “That’s actually really cool. My DoorDash is coming right now with one of the McDonald’s cups. I hope I get the one you have.”

The collectible cup range was released at McDonald’s this August and features a total of six different designs, including:

Barbie & Hot Wheels: The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination.

Beanie Babies: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era’s most beloved characters, like the Golden Arches Bear.

Coca-Cola: Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald’s over the years.

Hello Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald’s collectibles that remind us of those moments.

Shrek, Jurassic Park, & Minions: Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we’ve loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life.

McDonald’s: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Funny Fry Friends. A cup featuring the collectibles customers fell in love with from the start.

This isn’t the first McDonald’s prize to go viral, however, as back in July, they released a super exclusive Super Nintendo Happy Meal range.