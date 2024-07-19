Coca-Cola release popcorn flavored drink and people are torn

Coca-Cola have released a new flavor, and despite its popularity among some customers, some aren’t so sure about it.

The new flavor is popcorn, and it has a super buttery flavor that’s reminiscent of everyone’s favorite movie snack.

The news was shared by popular food blogger @snackolator, who said: “I love drinking some Coca-Cola with popcorn so this makes sense, but then it also doesn’t make sense because it’s in the coke itself!”

He asked his audience if they’d like to try the new flavor, and it’s safe to say that people were totally divided.

Many were intrigued by the new treat, writing: “This actually might be good. I think everyone thinks you might get a buttery flavor but I don’t think so. I’d try it.”

“I just tried it this week in Germany! it was surprisingly good? ! would definitely get again,” another revealed.

However, some weren’t sold, saying: “Why would you do something so disrespectful to a McDonald’s crispy coke.”

“As much as I’d want most of these new things in America… I’m thankful we don’t have this one,” one proclaimed.

One Instagram user had a suggestion for trying the new drink, writing: “It’s kinda weird. Maybe you could try soaking popcorn in cola. Then drink it.”

Unfortunately, if you want to dig in to the new beverage, you might need to hop on a flight, as it’s currently only available in Germany.

This isn’t the first time Coca-Cola have gone viral. Back in May, they unveiled a new limited-edition flavor “Wozzaah” flavor that celebrated African culture.

The drink is said to taste like Coke Zero mixed with “blazing fruit flavor”. Although the brand has not revealed what these fruits actually are, customers can expect a tropical flavor explosion.