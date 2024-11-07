Coca-Cola relaunches nostalgic Mexican sodas in the US

Coca-Cola relaunched a popular Mexican soda within the United States in hopes of connecting the newer generation with nostalgic Latino flavors.

After years of being discontinued in the United States, Coca-Cola has officially brought back Barrilitos, a Mexican soda that was first introduced in 1938.

In 2008, Coca-Cola acquired the beverage brand, Barrilitos, but remained focused on other Coca-Cola products. Though they discontinued the popular Mexican soda within the US, it was announced on October 31 that Coca-Cola will be relaunching Barrilitos to better fit consumer needs.

Article continues after ad

“The OG Mexican soda is back! Originally started in 1938 in Monterrey, Mexico, It’s now relaunching in the US as a fizzy blend of nostalgia-packed con mucho flavor. Experience the taste of history and celebrate the vibrant flavors that have stood the test of time,” Barrilitos posted to Instagram.

The brand leader for Coca-Cola’s Barrilitos, Maria Correa, said in a statement that Coca-Cola aims to provide Barrilitos consumers with a “refreshed brand identity” while keeping the traditional flavors that were once enjoyed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Barrilitos is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation, without losing sight of its rich history,” Correa added. “We’ve infused Barrilitos with a refreshed brand identity while preserving the classic flavors and traditions that have made it a beloved part of Latino households. This relaunch is an invitation to experience Barrilitos and celebrate its heritage in a whole new way.”

The Mexican soda is currently available in California, Texas, and Las Vegas, NV. Barrilitos announced that soon, the beverage will be sold in Oklahoma.

Article continues after ad

The current flavors include mandarin (mandarina), apple (manzana), pineapple (piña), and fruit punch (ponche de frutas). Like its former packaging, Barrilitos come in 12-ounce glass bottles with a twist-off cap.

In addition to Coca-Cola’s Barrilitos, consumers are still able to try the brand’s unique Oreo-flavored Coca-Cola, which was released for a limited time in September.