Coca-Cola explains why they’ve discontinued two fan-favorite drinks

There’s bad news for Coca-Cola fans, as the brand has discontinued two of its most popular drink variations, leaving customers feeling disappointed, with Coke now explaining their decisions.

The news came in a Twitter/X post issued by the brand, confirming they’d officially removed Diet Coke Splenda from shelves. Splenda is a sweetener, offering an alternative to the more regular Aspartame-sweetened diet drinks.

A customer contacted them asking why they couldn’t locate the drinks in UK supermarkets anymore, writing: “@CocaCola do you all have Diet Coke with Splenda still? I’m allergic to aspartame.”

Coca-Cola’s corporate account replied: “Hi, Audrei. Unfortunately, Diet Coke with Splenda has been discontinued. We’re sorry for any disappointment.”

It’s safe to say that the product’s removal has left customers longing in its wake, with Redditors sad to see it leave: “Please tell me I’m not the only one who thought Diet Coke with Splenda was the best soda on the planet! It was so good! I love Diet Coke, but this was even better than regular Diet Coke! Do they even still make this?”

“I gained weight when it disappeared! By far the tastiest soda product, with 0 calories & no headache from aspartame. I wish they’d start making it again,” one responded.

“Agree. Sucralose is my preferred artificial sweetener. Tastes the closest to real sugar in my opinion.”

Aspartame is a popular sweetener that’s used globally in Coca-Cola products, being the exclusive sugar substitute used by the company in the US.

It turns out Diet Coke with Splenda wasn’t the only beverage removed from UK shelves. In another Twitter/X post made on September 2, a user speculated: “I think @CocaCola discontinued Cherry Vanilla Coke in the bottle, I haven’t seen it in months.”

The brand confirmed this, responding: “Great question! We decided to discontinue Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla due to consumers’ taste preferences and lifestyles constantly changing. As a Total Beverage Company, we are always searching for ways to evolve our product portfolio to bring consumers the beverages they want.”

Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla was first released in February of 2020 after it generated immense popularity at Coca-Cola Freestyle machines; soda fountains which allow consumers to mix different Coca Cola flavors together to create new drink combinations.

In April, PepsiCo were forced to recall more than 200 cases of Schweppes Ginger Ale. It turned out that this product that was advertised as being sugar-free, was actually packed full of sugar, leading to an investigation.