Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon is a thing: Here’s how to get it

If bacon and maple syrup is your ideal breakfast, you can now kick that flavor profile up a notch with Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon.

The sweet and salty food combos are taking over in 2024 with hot honey on everything at the minute. However, this new bacon flavor takes that trend a step further into the childhood mashup of dreams.

This highly unexpected bacon flavor of Cinnamom Toast Crunch is a limited-edition release that combines the sweet and salty tastes of two beloved brands.

The new Hornel Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon features thick-cut bacon dusted with cinnadust seasoning, which is a blend of cinnamon and sugar that will give your bacon a sweet, caramelized finish.

Snackolator, a popular food blogger, posted the announcement about this bacon in Instagram, and people were immediately getting creative in the comments.

“Okay, this rolled inside a cinnamon roll sounds amazing.” one user mentioned.

“The biggest of backs activity, I’ll take 3 packs plz.” another joked.

Snackolator himself even described this as marking “the golden age of snacking”.

How to get Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon

According to a press release debuting this unexpected collaboration, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch bacon will be available for sale at Walmart from September 16.

However, it is not clear whether this bacon will be available at other supermarkets, or how long it will be available for. Breakfast fanatics are probably hoping that it will be around forever.

This isn’t the only bizarre snack release that we’ve been given in 2024; Oreo and Coca-Cola have released a cookie-flavored soda and cola-flavored cookies, and we got a chance to test out the new drink.