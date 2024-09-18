Cinnabon x Auntie Anne’s team up to release giant-sized cinnamon roll and pretzel Halloween costume

Cinnabon and Auntie Anne are teaming up to bring you some brand-new costumes to don this Halloween season, and they’re pretty wild.

We’ve already witnessed some crazy Halloween costume releases from fast-food brands this holiday season. This September, Chipotle released a new line with Spirit Halloween allowing customers to dress up as life-sized versions of dining accessories, including a giant fork, a Chipotle to-go bag, a napkin, and a water cup.

Now Spirit Halloween are at it again, this time collaborating with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s to bring out even more giant-sized Halloween costumes.

The new costumes satisfy both sweet and savory cravings, giving you two unique looks to sport this festive season.

Cinnabon / Auntie Anne’s This year you can dress up as your favorite snacks

The costumes include:

Adult Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nuggets Cup Costume: Includes a full costume and hat, allowing you to dress up as a classic pretzel cup from the chain. Available for $49.99.

Adult Cinnabon Box 3D Costume: This officially licensed Cinnabon Box 3D Costume makes you look like the perfect snack, and includes a full-sized cinnamon-roll-shaped costume. Available for $49.99.

“Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon’s baked treats have long been crowd favorites, so we’re thrilled to be giving fans new ways to celebrate and experience the products they love,” said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween.

“Whether repping their favorite snacks solo or teaming up with a friend or partner to make a delicious duo, we’re looking forward to seeing how our fans bring these iconic treats to life this Halloween.”

You’ll also be able to pick up an exclusive Halloween bucket in-store from Auntie Anne’s this year to carry all of your sweet treats.

You can purchase both costumes online via Spirit Halloween.

If you’re looking for more spooky goodies to get your hands on, McDonald’s have just brought back their legendary boo buckets, featuring four new spine-chilling designs.