Cinnabon collabs with Warheads for craziest cinnamon rolls yet

Cinnabon has teamed up with the candy from your childhood that still makes your eyes water, Warheads. This collab features three new topped cinnamon rolls, as well Chillata frozen drink.

The new Warheads range will be available in Cinnabon bakeries across the country from Monday, August 19, and they’re sure to make your tastebuds explode.

The new cinnamon rolls will be topped with Warheads popping candy to give your sweet treat break an extra kick.

The new Topped Bons are made with classic Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, topped with blue raspberry, watermelon, or green apple-flavored popping candy sprinkled over that decadent cream cheese icing.

Although these flavor profiles may seem a little bizarre, anything that could make these sweet treats even sweeter is always going to be a win.

Cinnabon The Warheads x Cinnabon collab is just the start.

The popping candy will add a unique crunch to Cinnabon’s classic, smooth cinnamon rolls and will definitely not be for the faint of heart.

If you need another sweet treat to wash down your Topped Bon, Cinnabon are also releasing a blue raspberry Warhead Chillata, a blended frozen drink similar to a milkshake topped with whipped cream and bright blue popping candy.

Currently, Cinnabon’s menu features several types of baked goods, but they all stay within the classic dessert flavors like chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel. Now, these Topped Buns signify a bold brancing out for Cinnabon into unchartered flavor terriortory.

Cinnabon has confirmed that there is much more to come from them, “The Cinnabon X Warheads partnership is just the beginning of Cinnabon’s innovative line of topped bons, which deliver unexpected flavor combinations to shock and delight a variety of taste buds.”

The baked goods chain has confirmed that these items are limited edition, so grab them while you can.

This isn’t the only bizarre food combo currently on the market; people are grating frozen tomatoes over bread.

