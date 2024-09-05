Chipotle launches a costume line so you can dress as a burrito this Halloween

Have you ever loved a burrito so much that you want to dress up as it for Halloween? Well, Chipotle and Spirit Halloween have got you covered if you want to look more tasty than spooky.

The new costume line will on September 6 2024 at Spirit Halloween stores, and spoiler alert, they are are form-fitting morph suits.

Chipotle is the first brand to create meme-inspired costumes with Spirit Halloween after Chipotle hopped on the unique Halloween costume trend two years ago by posting a fictional “Chipotle fork” outfit.

The first official Chipotle costumes are sold individually and range in size from adult small to XL. Each bodysuit retails for $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle Dress up as all the Chipotle classics this Halloween.

The outfits are designed so that you and your group chat can dress as iconic Chipotle accessories and the outfits include bodysuits of:

A Chipotle fork (that involves you standing with your arms up)

A Chipotle napkin

A Chipotle water cup

A Chipotle to-go bag

The iconic Chipotle burrito

You and your friends may have to fight over who gets to dress as the all-important burrito, though.

“Our popular Halloween tradition, Boorito, began with a burrito-themed costume contest and now we’re taking it to the next level with the launch of our first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.

“In addition to these bodysuits, we will be treating fans to a scarily great offer next month.” Chipotle is, for the time being, keeping the offer under (tortilla) wraps for now.

This isn’t the first time that Chipotle has been in on memes surrounding their brand; in August 2022 they released a lemonade-scented candle that was sold in a container that looked like one of their water cups to acknowledge the fact that people often post about “accidentally” filling their free water cup up with lemonade.

If you want to get your hands on these Halloween costumes, you can pick them up in Spirit Halloween stores or on their website.

Chipotle isn’t the only brand gearing up for Halloween; Starbucks had their Halloween cups leaked and they’re spooktacular.