Chipotle brings back most-requested item but not for long

There’s some big news for Chipotle lovers, as the chain has decided to bring back its most popular item ever, the Smoked Brisket, but it’s only here for a limited time so make sure to grab it while it lasts.

After three long years, the Back Smoked Brisket has finally made its way onto menus. In a press release, Chipotle announced it had been their “top requested item,” since it was removed, and caused viral demand on their social media accounts.

Article continues after ad

“We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way.”

They claim that their Smoked Brisket is not your standard brisket meal, and it all comes down to how it’s prepared.

It’s made with responsibly raised beef, seared on the plancha and seasoned with an array of different spices. The meat is chopped by hand into smaller bite-sized chunks and coated in a brisket sauce made from smoky chili peppers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chipotle The item was sorely missed by fans after being removed from menus three years ago

Chipotle chefs prepare the brisket in smaller batches throughout the day to guarantee it stays as fresh as possible before consumption.

The Smoked Brisket will be available nationwide across the U.S. and Canada, but only for a limited time. How long exactly is unclear though, as Chipotle hasn’t stated when the limited run will end.

The chain is also offering a brand new deal to accompany the returning fan-favorite, with $0 delivery fees if you order via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca.

Article continues after ad

Bear in mind that this deal is also limited, running from Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 29.

If you’re planning on heading over to your local Chipotle store to grab your brisket, why not get into the spooky holiday spirit and don a festive costume? Chipotle have just launched a bizzare new costume line that lets you dress up as your favorite burrito this Halloween.