Chili’s new burger and value meal is Big Mac’s best dupe

Chili’s has just released an all-new burger that looks uncannily like a Big Mac, and there’s a brand new value meal to go along with it.

McDonald’s released their value meal back in June after they, and many other fast food chains, had a decline in customers due to an exponential rise of fast food prices.

Now, fast-casual restaurant Chili’s is coming to the rescue of disenchanted fast food customers, with their new burger The Smasher.

Chili’s reported at 15% rise in their sales, thanks to their new “3 For Me” promotion that allows customers to get a fountain drink, entree, and appetizer, all for $10.99.

Fans can choose from quesadillas, pasta, chicken tenders, steaks, and of course, the all-new Big Smasher Burger.

Appetizers can include chips and salsa, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, or a classic portion of fries if you really want to feel like you’re at the Golden Arches.

This burger contains a beef patty, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

Chili’s may not name the Big Mac in their advertisement, but they do compare their new burger to an unmarked burger that contains two patties and three buns. Where have we seen that before?

Chili’s doesn’t always get the best reputation, and people often place it in the “so bad, it’s good category”, but this burger looks to be a shining star on their menu.

Social media conversations tracked by Chili’s showed that customers were “frustrated by fast food prices,” CEO Kevin Hochman said in a April earnings call, prompting them to run ads that “use fast food as a foil.”

They describe the Big Smasher as having “twice the beef of a Big Mac and flavors fast food lovers will recognize.”

