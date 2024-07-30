Chick-Fil-A’s waffle fry change has TikTok totally freaking out

Chick-fil-A have made a big change to their iconic waffle fries this year, and TikTok isn’t sure how to feel about it.

On their official website, Chick-Fil-A states, “This recipe change is part of a test to maintain the same great flavor guests have come to love, with one change—making our waffle fries crispier.”

They haven’t been rolled out nationwide, but are instead part of a new test run by Chick-fil-A to gain customer feedback on the new recipe.

The new recipe contains several new starches that weren’t used in the original recipe, causing some debate among customers who aren’t sure how to feel about the new change.

Flickr Customers feared the beloved Waffle Fries were being taken from menus

In a TikTok slideshow that’s gained over 8 million views, user @kxmilxi responded to the new switch. She wrote “But baby I don’t wanna say goodbye” in the caption, with a picture of the original Waffle Fries in the forefront.

“I LEAVE AMERICA FOR 2 WEEKS AND THIS HAPPENS,” one wrote in all capitals.

“Noo what? I loved their waffle fries,” one said, fearing that they were going away.

“They’re just testing out new fries guys, it’s ok, Waffle Fries are here to stay,” another reassured.

Adding to the confusion, Chick-fil-A is also testing out new french fries in one super exclusive location. After an image was shared revealing the new fries, customers were concerned that Waffle Fries were being scrapped.

However, the chain came out with a reassuring statement for customers that read: “Chick-fil-A Guests do not need to worry – our much-loved Waffle Fries are not going anywhere!”

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only fast food joint making waves with their fries. Both McDonald’s and Wendy’s announced that they were giving away free fries all summer long.