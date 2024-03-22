Chick-fil-A reveals “amazing” secret menu item that includes exclusive bucket

A Chick-fil-A customer went to great lengths to show her love of the chain, and prove this by purchasing a bucket of ice from the secret menu.

TikToker Lauren Treinen, in a video that’s accumulated over 1 million views, demonstrated how to secure the coveted pebble ice from Chick-fil-A.

Pebble ice, which has a soft and chewy texture was first introduced in the 1980’s, and has become a steady staple in many fast food restaurants across the US, including Sonic Drive-In restaurants.

“So, I’ve got this thing for Chick-fil-A’s pebble ice. It’s like, soft, chewable, and just amazing, you know?” she says, filming herself from the car. Her ice is all contained in a Chick-fil-A own-brand bucket, and she concludes the video by placing the bucket in the freezer.

“And there we go, fits like it was meant to be,” she tells viewers.

After the video was posted on the platform, others were eager to get their hands on the exclusive Chick-fil-A bucket from the secret menu, writing: “Kinda want to spend almost $7 just for the Chick-fil-A bucket and scoop. I wonder if my local Chick-fil-A has that.”

“My Mexican mom would lose her mind for that reusable container,” another wrote.

“I would be getting that bucket refilled every time now! Skipping the whole way!” one excited user said.

Another user, however, was slightly skeptical about the ices’ transportation method, writing: “I have concerns. if it is not insulated, just like a regular plastic bucket, the ice would begin to melt by time that I got it home.”

