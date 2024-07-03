Chick-fil-A launch summer merch with beach towel shaped like giant chicken sandwich

Chick-fil-A are going all out this summer to provide their customers with more than just delicious food for the warmer months, now you can accessorize with giant versions of their delicious food.

They’ve launched several creative merch products, including a giant pool inflatable shaped like waffle fries, and a beach towel shaped like a giant chicken sandwich complete with pickles.

Speaking of pickles, there’s also a pickleball set with pickles on it. But how can you get your hands on all of this Chick-fil-A swag?

Chick-fil-A Have a Chick-fil-A pool party this summer.

The new merchandise collection has you covered for all of your vacation needs, here’s what’s up for grabs:

Large Waffle Fries Pool Float: This inflatable floatie looks like a giant portion of waffle fries, so you can lounge in style. It’s also complete with a cup holder for your Chick-fil-A fountain drink.

Chick-fil-A Soft Sided Backpack Cooler: Complete with the Chick-fil-A logo, this cooler will keep those milkshakes cold on a sizzling day.

Pickle Pickle Pickleball Set: Pickles are a great addition to fried chicken, and pickleball is a great addition to a day at the beach. A match made in heaven.

The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Towel: This is one of the best additions to the merch line-up, it's a giant beach towel shaped like a classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, complete with pickles, of course.

Cow Print 32oz Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout your summer festivities with your favorite cow-themed design.

Cow Print Bucket Hat: Keep cool and stylish with this trendy bucket hat – available in both adult and kids' sizes – for summer adventures and sunny days.

“We’re always looking for ways for guests to have fun with our brand both inside and outside the restaurant, and we know from previous merchandise offerings how much they like to show their Chick-fil-A love through apparel and accessories,” said Dustin Britt, Senior Director of Brand Strategy, Investment and Entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The new online shop debuted on July 1, and fans can visit to purchase these limited edition summer swag items while stocks last.

If you’re feeling hungry after looking at that realistic beach towel, have no fear, because Chick-fil-A are announcing the return of two much-anticipated menu items on August 26.

According to popular food blogger Markie Devo on Instagram, we can expect to see the return of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich which contains spiced chicken, pickled jalapenos and a pimento pepper and cheese spread.

Fans can also expect to see the return of the banana pudding milkshake, made up of hand-spun soft serve with banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.