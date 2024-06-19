Chick-fil-A has secret dog treats you didn’t even know about

Chick-fil-A is going the extra mile for your pooch – serving up some super cute treats you probably didn’t even know existed.

That’s right – Chick-fil-A isn’t just there to cater to your fried chicken needs, it’s here to serve your canine friends too.

In a post that’s gone viral on Instagram, a woman uploaded a video called ‘The secret dog treat Chick-fil-A offers.’

In the video, she could be seen with her adorable pup in the passenger seat, cruising up to the drive-thru entrance, and handing a bone-shaped treat to her dog, who’s clearly enjoying himself.

Article continues after ad

After the video was uploaded to Instagram, people were eager to find out more about these dog treats they never knew existed: “How do I ask for one? What is this called?”

“PUMP THE BREAKS… is this an all day thing? My dog, Scout, will lose his marbles!” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

Does Chick-fil-A really make dog treats?

Here’s the deal – though Chick-fil-A doesn’t actually make dog treats on its premises, it does hand them out to customers who ask for them. The treats are known by customers as ‘Pup Treats.’

Another TikToker went viral after purchasing the treats back in 2023. She revealed a white paper bag that had been sealed with a paw-print sticker, seemingly packed with dog treats inside.

Article continues after ad

According to the Daily Meal, you can ask for dog treats at the drive-thru because many will keep them in a jar on the counter. Wide Open Eats claims that if you’re lucky enough, some locations will even hand you a ‘Pup Cup,’ which is a dollop of ice cream topped with a dog treat for your canine companion.

Though they do hand out dog treats in certain locations, this might not be the case everywhere according to Chick-fil-A employees.

Underneath the viral video, one commented: “Not all Chick-Fil-A’s give dog treats! The one I worked at did not.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But it’s always worth asking, as one employee wrote in saying: “At my CFAs I work at, we do offer pup cups and sometimes if you’re lucky you can get a pup cup with a treat on top!”

“Most CFAs do at least do Pup Cups so ask for that and we’ll be happy to give it to you! We LOVE seeing dogs in the drive through!” another revealed.

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only one offering your dog a well-earned treat, Starbucks’ Puppaccino is perfect for a warm summer’s day.