Chick-fil-A customer surprised after receiving handwritten note from worker inside

A Chick-fil-A customer had a surprise when she unpacked her order from the chain, as she found a handwritten note from a worker inside.

Chick-fil-A have just finished celebrating Sunshine Week, which runs from March 11-16. The goal of the week is to make customers feel as special as possible.

In order to celebrate, “One Team Member … began writing little notes of encouragement on customers’ cups and bags. This small act inspired one customer to spread kindness to others in her own life. And, in turn, it inspired others to do the same,” the Chick-fil-A website states.

TikTok user @redditpass received one of these notes. The customer showed off the note they claim they received from a worker which reads: “I hope you heal from whatever you’re going thru!”

After the post was uploaded to the short-form video platform, viewers were touched by the heartwarming message the worker had written, stating: “I think this is actually really sweet, cause we all have stuff we are going through and I think they really wanted to brighten your day.”

“Sunshine week! My Chick-fil-A gave me and my daughter bouquets of flowers,” another wrote in.

“Nah legit this happened to me a while back on a really bad day in particular and I BAWLED when I saw it. Might be an event thing but sometimes it lines up just when you need it,” one wrote in.