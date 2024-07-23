Chick-fil-A Code Moo game explained: How to play and win free food

Free Chick-fil-A food from playing a game? Say no more. On Monday, July 22, Chick-fil-A relaunched their ever-popular Moo Code Game for a limited time only. Here’s how to get involved.

By playing this online game through the Chick-fil-A app, customers can race for weekly food rewards, while supplies last.

The Moo Code game promotion will run until August 17, and we have everything you need to know.

How to play Chick-fil-A Moo Code game

Getting your hands on the Moo Code game is easy. Simply download the Chick-fil-A app through the App Store or Google Play, and play the game through the app. Otherwise, you can play on a mobile device by visiting PlayCodeMoo.com

Chick-fil-A The cows aren’t so great at spelling.

Players are tasked with racing as cows across a racecourse, avoiding obstacles, collecting powerups, and defeating ‘Circus Burger’ by painting over advertisements depicting hamburgers to spread the ‘Eat More Chikin’ slogan.

You can receive a Chick-fil-A reward each week after the racing mission is complete, and new missions launch each Monday.

Food rewards are available while supplies last, and are limited to the first 2 million per week, according to Chick-fil-A.

What Chick-fil-A Rewards are up for grabs with Code Moo?

Although the rewards for each week are not announced until the time, the prize for the first week of the promo was a free voucher for five-count of chicken nuggets through Chick-fil-A rewards.

On top of this, Chick-fil-A launched cow-centric merchandise to go with the new game, including cow plushies and keychains on sale at select locations.

Fans can also watch the short film featuring cows Carrot, Sarge, and Daisy as they embark on a high-speed, full-throttle mission to save one of their farmyard friends. The film can be watched on the Code Moo website.

“Summer is here, which means the Cows are back!” said Dustin Britt, senior director of brand strategy, investment and entertainment at Chick-fil-A, Inc.

“This year we have a variety of ways for Guests to get involved in the Cows’ mischief, from our new racing game and short film to the cow-print merch and in-restaurant activities. Bringing the Chick-fil-A Cows to brighten up the summer is a fun – and rewarding – way to thank our Guests!”

With each weekly reward only being in limited supply, now is the perfect time to get racing with Code Moo. And if that’s not enough free fast food for you, McDonald’s are giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.