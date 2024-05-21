Cheez-It opens immersive retro diner with absurdly cheesy menu items

Cheez-It have done it again with another immersive pop-up that is a paradise from cheese-lovers.

Cheez-It has done some pretty wild things in the past, and when it comes to PR, they’re a go-big-or-go-home kind of brand.

What’s a more perfect way to celebrate the start of summer than with a Cheez-It themed diner? Perfect for your road trip snack stops, or just for a quick meal for cheese lovers.

The “Cheez-In Diner”, located in Woodstock, New York, is a dining experience similar to the Cheez-It gas station outpost that opened in Joshua Tree last year, and featured a gas pump that pumped your bag full of cheesy snacks.

Cheez-It The Cheez-In Diner in New York.

In order to go even bigger this year, the Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It said: “This year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide.”

The menu is cheese heavy, and will make your mouth water:

Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake: This absurd milkshake is made with literal Cheez-Its whizzed up. Blended with creamy vanilla, and with a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim, this drink is then topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate sauce. It then gets garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker.

This absurd milkshake is made with literal Cheez-Its whizzed up. Blended with creamy vanilla, and with a caramel and crushed Cheez-It cracker rim, this drink is then topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and chocolate sauce. It then gets garnished with a chocolate-dipped Cheez-It cracker. The Extra Cheezburger : Chomp into this pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles, and an extra-big Cheez-It cracker.

: Chomp into this pimento Cheez-It smashburger topped with lettuce, pickles, and an extra-big Cheez-It cracker. The Big Grilled Cheez: This is a cracker-coated Texas toast filled with cheezy pimento goodness and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust.

This is a cracker-coated Texas toast filled with cheezy pimento goodness and surrounded by a crunchy Cheez-It cracker crust. Cheezy Chicky Tendies: Juicy chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. Spice it up with hot & spicy seasoning and dip it in hot honey or Hidden Valley cheesy ranch.

Juicy chicken tenders breaded in Original Cheez-It crackers. Spice it up with hot & spicy seasoning and dip it in hot honey or Hidden Valley cheesy ranch. Mac & Cheez-It: Pasta baked in a creamy white cheddar Cheez-It cracker sauce with a crunchy white cheddar Cheez-It cracker crumble on top.

Pasta baked in a creamy white cheddar Cheez-It cracker sauce with a crunchy white cheddar Cheez-It cracker crumble on top. Cheez-It Fries: No order is complete without these crispy fries tossed in ground Cheez-It crackers. Choose from original, white cheddar or hot & spicy seasoning, and load it with a melted pimento cheese sauce.

No order is complete without these crispy fries tossed in ground Cheez-It crackers. Choose from original, white cheddar or hot & spicy seasoning, and load it with a melted pimento cheese sauce. Cheez-It Biscu-it: Tasty layers bursting with Cheez-It crackers make up this hearty biscuit. Butter it with honey butter or drizzle it with hot honey.

Tasty layers bursting with Cheez-It crackers make up this hearty biscuit. Butter it with honey butter or drizzle it with hot honey. Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake: Is it cheesecake? Is it pie? However you slice it, it’s a cheesecake dessert with a Cheez-It cracker pie crust topped with caramel and extra-big Cheez-It crackers.

The crazy menu isn’t even the cherry (or cheese cracker) on top. The Cheez-In Diner will feature the world’s first and only Cheez-It jukebox. But don’t worry, you don’t need any cash – because the machine takes Cheez-Its instead!

Cheez-It The world’s first jukebox that takes crackers instead of money.

The diner features Instagram-worthy retro decor including walls packed with vintage Cheez-It memorabilia, iconic 60’s music scene nods and a red-hot vintage Cheez-It convertible parked outside waiting to be captured in your latest selfie.

There is also a Cheez-It Tasting Station and merch shop where fans can shop fan-favorite and rare flavors of Cheez-Its, as well as buy retro-inspired clothes to rep their favorite snack.

Cheez-It All of the attractions are free to visit.

This diner is around for one week only from May 20 – May 26 and will open 4pm-9pm ET.

On Memorial Weekend, the opening hours are extended to midnight Friday through Sunday. Visiting the diner is completely free of charge, but you know it will be hard to resist that crazy menu.

If New York is too far of a road trip for you, fear not, because you can check out the Cheez-It X Taco Bell collab.