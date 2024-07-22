Carl’s Jr. launches bizarre ‘everything’ milkshake for a limited time

Carl’s Jr. is launching a crazy new ‘everything’ milkshake, and it’s not what you think. You may have guessed that this creation would incorporate all of their existing milkshake flavors into one Franken-Milkshake, however, this creation edges more on the savory side.

Featuring the ever-popular Everything Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe’s, this sweet treat will incorporate seasoning which is usually only seen on avocado toast.

Carl’s Jr is launching a whole Everything menu, but it’s only available at one location for the time being.

Carl’s Jr. is bringing some excitement to Palm Springs, CA with a tantalizing new lineup that’s here for a limited time only. If you’re an avid buyer of the ‘Everything Bagel’ seasoning at Trader Joe’s, then you might want to consider a road trip.

There’s an Everything Burger, an Everything Breakfast Burger for the early risers, and the bizarre Everything Shake. So, let’s get into the menu:

Everything Breakfast Burger: Start your day off with a beef patty, whipped cream cheese, bacon, a perfectly cooked egg, crispy hash rounds, and mayo, all nestled in an Everything Bagel seasoned bun.

Everything Burger: This burger features two juicy beef patties, crispy bacon, fresh onions, ripe tomatoes, lettuce, and a dollop of whipped cream cheese, all sandwiched in an Everything Bagel seasoned bun.

Everything Shake: This creamy oddity is made with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream blended with Everything Bagel seasoning and real milk, topped off with whipped cream.

Everything bagel seasoning is typically a mix of poppy seeds, toasted sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt, which would take a burger bun the a whole new level.

However, mixing onion, garlic, and salt into vanilla ice cream could prove a little odd. Although it’s not clear whether this menu collab with Trader Joe’s will be available nationwide, it is true that if test items do well at certain locations, they are often rolled out across the country.

Carl’s Jr. is a popular regional fast food chain with most locations spread out across the West Coast, in fact, they even made it into our ranking of the best regional fast food chains.