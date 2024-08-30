Capri Sun responds to panic over new bottles with $250 pallets of juice pouches

Capri Sun has confirmed that their pouch is here to stay after rumors of a new plastic bottle design took over social media – and they’re making them available by the pallet.

On August 28, 2024, Food-focused Instagram account Snackolator posted a picture of Capri Sun’s new plastic bottle design aimed at adults looking to enjoy the iconic juice.

Details about the launch are sparse, but users across social media were convinced that the new plastic bottles were set to replace the brand’s pouches. Fans were split about the decision, with many uncertain about the change.

Capri Sun responded to the panic on August 30, 2024, revealing that they’re making pallets of its juice pouches available at Walmart soon.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet – we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay! Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart,” they said.

After Capri Sun confirmed that the pouches aren’t going anywhere, fans flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“Thank you for clearing up the rumors,” one user replied.

Another said: “Good idk what I wouldn’t done if the pouch disappeared.”

“Thank you for respecting the pouch! I’m your biggest fan!” a third commented.

The exact availability of the pallets is unknown, so we’ll have to wait to see when Capri Sun releases more information in the future. Dexerto was able to confirm that the pallets will hold over 3,800 juice pouches and will cost $250.

As for the bottles, Dexerto was also able to confirm that they will be available sometime in 2025 – presumably as a supplemental product to the brand’s iconic juice pouches. Before then, we’ll likely see Capri Sun’s massive 96oz bottles that they announced back in May hit the shelves.