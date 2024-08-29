Capri Sun reportedly launching new bottled juices aimed at adults & fans are split

Capri Sun is reportedly launching its iconic juices in new plastic bottles aimed at adults, but fans aren’t sure how to feel.

Originally released in Germany in 1969, Capri Sun didn’t make it to the United States until a decade later in 1979. It skyrocketed in popularity and was purchased by Kraft in 1991, who has continued to evolve the brand ever since.

The iconic juice pouches have become a staple in almost every kid’s life over the years, whether it’s because of their iconic flavors or being the included drink in Lunchables.

Article continues after ad

Now, after decades of success in the States, the drink is reportedly working on its packaging and is set to soon release the juice in a 12oz plastic bottle aimed at adults.

Snack-focused Instagram account Snackolator shared the news on August 28, 2024, and says it was announced for the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores trade show in October.

Article continues after ad

“Capri Sun is coming for the adults with new bottles that will be arriving in stores soon! These were announced for the upcoming NACS show and will be in three flavors (at least) to start: Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler,” they said.

Article continues after ad

“Each bottle is 12oz and won’t need you to have to find the spot to poke the straw in and hope that it doesn’t come shooting back at you!”

This isn’t the first time Capri Sun has experimented with different packaging for its drinks. Back in 2003, the company released ‘Island Refreshers’ that came in a 16oz metal bottle.

It, like the new plastic bottles, was geared more toward adults than kids before production ultimately ended just a few years later. They also announced bigger bottles back in May 2024, with the iconic pouch design being featured on the label.

Article continues after ad

Reaction to the news has been quite split. While many customers are excited to not have to mess with the pouches, others aren’t convinced it will be the same without the straw.

Article continues after ad

“I’m definitely going to be on the lookout for those!” one user replied.

Another said: “Finally! I’ve been drinking the pouch like I’m 6 still.”

“Simply won’t hit the same without the straw,” a third commented.

The beverage industry has featured a fair amount of viral news lately, including a collab between Oreo and Coca-Cola that will see the release of an Oreo-flavored soda in September 2024.