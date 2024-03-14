California looks to ban Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Doritos & other chips from schools

Schools in California are looking to ban some of the state’s most popular snacks. Here’s why.

According to CBS News, schools in California are looking to ban snacks like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Doritos, Jolly Ranchers, and other popular picks.

The ban has been discussed by Democratic California Assembly Member, Jesse Gabriel, who said such snacks are linked to “serious health concerns.”

But, why are such specific snacks on the brink of being banned? Here are all the details.

Instagram: superawesomeftl

Why do California schools want to ban Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Doritos & other snacks?

Gabriel and the State Assembly are looking to ban Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Doritos, and other snacks from California schools due to synthetic dyes.

Article continues after ad

That includes foods with blue 1, blue 2, green 3, red 40, titanium dioxide, yellow 5, and yellow 6 dyes. If approved, the ban would take place in public, charter, and state-special schools.

On March 12, Gabriel posted to X/Twitter about how “proud” he was to have talked with “public health experts” to “introduce #AB2316, legislation banning seven harmful chemicals linked to serious health concerns including DNA damage, cancer, hyperactivity, and neurobehavioral issues from food served to students.”

Article continues after ad

Currently, schools in California are required to serve free lunch and breakfast to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Per state rules, included in their free meals, students are supposed to only be served fruits, vegetables, proteins, or whole grains. There are also standards in place for calories, sugars, and fats for said foods.

Article continues after ad

Though the idea is in place, nothing has been set in stone at this time, as “more toxicity testing” is required.