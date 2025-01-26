Burger King’s Donut Burger sparks debate over bizarre new menu item

Burger King has sparked a debate online with the launch of its Donut Burger, a creation that’s exactly what it sounds like.

In December 2024, Burger King Ecuador teased the arrival of its unique new menu item: the Donut Burger. After weeks of anticipation, the brand officially launched the sweet-and-savory creation in January 2025, making it available nationwide.

“Be among the first to try this unique creation that blends sweet and savory flavors into one unforgettable bite,” wrote food page mouthattack in an Instagram post, which quickly garnered over 109,000 likes.

Article continues after ad

The post shows the burger, featuring a golden donut bun paired with Burger King’s signature flavors like juicy beef, melted cheese, and crispy bacon. “With its golden donut bun and signature Burger King flavors, this is a taste experience you won’t want to miss,” the caption read.

Burger King customers divided over Donut Burger

Although the price and topping options for the Donut Burger remain unclear, the launch quickly ignited reactions from fans in the comments, with many eager to try this new item.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Big back activity for sure! I wanna try it,” one person wrote. “Will they make an impossible version? Cause then I’m IN,” another replied.

“Gonna give it a shot, looks super delicious,” a third added. “My dream came true. A flame broiled burger on a donut,” someone else shared.

However, not everyone was sold on the idea. Some users were put off by the concept, with one joking, “Right on the heart attack menu.” Another voiced concerns about health, writing, “Keep playing with y’all health if y’all want to.”

Article continues after ad

A third added, “That is gonna have people running to the bathroom,” while someone one more chimed in, “Cheese + donuts = yuck.”

This is not the only strange addition to Burger King in January. In France, restaurants have been temporarily renamed after debuting two new menus, featuring anime-inspired Naruto and Sasuke burgers.