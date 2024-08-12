Burger King reveals new Deadpool & Wolverine burgers but they’re not easy to get

Burger King have surprised Marvel fans with the release of two new burgers in tandem with the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie’s release, but they might not be all that easy to get.

Burger King announced the launch of the new release when they teased customers with images of the burgers preceding the release.

Modeled after the movie’s beloved hero and anti-hero, the burgers both feature bold, vibrant colors in keeping with the colors and themes of each respective character. The burgers have been aptly named ‘Best Bubs,’ in reference to the protagonists’ relationship.

As you’d expect, they come in two different flavors including the Chimi-Merc Burger and the Bacon-Claw Burger. They both feature distinctive ingredients and unique designs.

Chimi-Merc Burger – Features a bright red bun with black sesame seeds, special chimichanga sauce, slices of jalapeños, lettuce, white onions, tomato, cheese, mayo, and a 100% flame-grilled beef patty.

– Features a bright red bun with black sesame seeds, special chimichanga sauce, slices of jalapeños, lettuce, white onions, tomato, cheese, mayo, and a 100% flame-grilled beef patty. Bacon-Claw Burger – Features a yellow bun with black sesame seeds, bacon strips, complemented by four different cheeses, and a 100% flame-grilled beef patty.

Unfortunately, if you were planning on grabbing one of these savory treats ahead of the screening, you might feel disappointed, as these are only being sold in the Philippines.

John Velasco, Burger King Philippines Country Manager commented on the release saying: “Burger King proudly pioneers in delivering extraordinary customer experiences.”

“Our Marvel-inspired activation is testament to this commitment, inviting Marvel fans and our customers to celebrate their love for beloved Marvel Super Hero characters, as we extend the story beyond the screen and bring it closer to home for fans in the Philippines.”

“We like to think that it brings together the thrill of Marvel adventures with the joy of enjoying a Burger King meal.”

The burgers are currently on sale and will be available for purchase nationwide across the Philippines until August 31. Both start at 159 PHP which translated to $2.78 US dollars.

This isn’t the only release that’s got fans talking, as Marvel also brought out brand new popcorn buckets modelled after both Deadpool and Wolverine.