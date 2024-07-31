Burger King releases new Dr Pepper ice-cream floats – but not everywhere

With its distinctive blend of 23 secret flavors, Dr Pepper has a unique taste that’s almost impossible to rival. Now, Burger King is taking the drink to new heights by adding ice cream to the mix.

That’s right, a tall cup of Dr Pepper, topped off with Burger King’s classic vanilla ice cream. Unfortunately, this new sweet treat is only available in Burger King Japan, and so won’t be available for purchase in US stores.

The new beverage is for sale in the country for 270 yen, which translates to around $1.77 USD.

Surprisingly, Japanese patrons aren’t big fans of Dr Pepper like most are in the US. According to news outlet Sora News, who regularly post about Japanese fast food releases:

“Japan already isn’t as cola-crazy as the U.S. in general, and when compared to its more straightforwardly sweet rivals Coke and Pepsi, Dr Pepper’s busier flavor profile often gets it saddled with a ‘medicine-y’ image among non-fans in Japan.”

However, according to some Twitter/X comments underneath the drink’s announcement, some were totally on board with the new float, writing:

“The first time you drink it, it’s just OK. The second time, you start to get it. And then the third time, you love it.”

“The idea of a Dr Pepper float sounds sinful in the best way,” another chipped in.

Adding ice cream to sodas is quite the trend this summer, as Burger King are not the first to add floats to menus. The Orange Cream Pop Shake released by McDonald’s was actually inspired by a TikTok trend, and features the “refreshing flavor of an orange cream pop blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.”