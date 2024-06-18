Burger King is testing new cups that will revolutionize fast-food packaging

Burger King is testing new cups that might revolutionize the standard for fast food packaging, and avoid some important environmental risks.

When it comes to recycling materials in an effective manner, fast food packaging can be quite a challenge. This is because most fast food cups have been covered in a waxy coating to prevent the liquid from soaking through the paper.

This is the reason why a catering company located in Finland is looking at alternatives that would allow fast-food cups to be recycled just like regular plastic.

According to Renewable Carbon News, Restel is currently using Sulapac material for cups in two Burger King outlets, allowing customers to return them after they’re done using them at designated restaurants.

Surprisingly, these special cups can be reused up to 200 times before they’re deemed inefficient.

Unsplash: Kseniia Ilinykh Burger King is trialing new cups that can be recycled more than 200 times

“All our materials can be digested by naturally occurring microbes. Hence, Sulapac materials do not accumulate in the food chain, unlike conventional plastic,” said Sulapac’s head of product, Heidi Peltola.

This means that the material can be industrially composted, breaking down naturally without the risk of microplastics.

Anna Koskinen, Restel’s sustainability and communications manager, noted: “By collaborating with Sulapac we can mitigate the negative climate and environmental impacts related to single-use and oil-based plastic while advancing the circular bioeconomy.”

This new venture will undergo a two-month trial period at select Burger King restaurants before being fully rolled out. Whether or not it might make it to larger markets in the US and UK still remains unknown.

Burger King is also making big changes to its menus, as well as its packaging. In June, the chain announced that it was trialing all new flame-grilled chicken sandwiches.