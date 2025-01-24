Burger King is hiring a “Whopperologist” and it’s a burger-lover’s dream

It’s easily Jughead’s dream job. Burger King is hiring a ‘Whopperologist’ to make sure its flagship burger is up to par at its restaurants.

Burger King’s Whopper is one of the fast food world’s most iconic menu items, right up there with McDonald’s Big Mac and Wendy’s Baconator sandwiches.

Now, BK is looking to ensure its beastly burger stands out among the rest and is worthy of its crown.

According to a job listing from January, Burger King is hiring an elite Whopper specialist to evaluate the quality of its burgers, not just in terms of flavor, but its craftsmanship, too.

You can now become a “Whopperologist,” but only in this location

Burger King states that this Whopperologist role will consist of going to BK restaurants and “conduct a detailed assessment of the Whopper, focusing on consistency, flavor, and overall craftsmanship.”

“Your mission isn’t just to taste – it’s to measure, evaluate, and ensure the quality of our legendary Whopper,” they explain in the posting. “Your job is to inspect every element, from its famous flame-grilled patty to the freshness of each topping, ensuring it meets the highest Burger King standards.”

The job is only available in Auckland City, New Zealand, and only to those at least eighteen years of age. That being said, if you love fast food and wouldn’t mind traveling to Middle Earth, it’s the perfect role for anyone who knows what it takes to make a good burger.

As for any education you may require, BK has an answer to that, too. “A degree in Whopperology is preferred but not required,” they say.

Burger King’s hunt for a Whopperologist comes as rival McDonald’s is launching its own mammoth burger in the form of the ‘Big Arch’ and it’s much larger than its existing Big Mac and Quarter Pounder options.