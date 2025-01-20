Burger King gets name change for Naruto collab featuring two new anime menus

Burger King renamed their restaurant after debuting two new menus, featuring anime-inspired Naruto and Sasuke burgers.

Burger King debuted a Naruto collaboration this January with two entirely new menus dedicated to the Japanese manga series’ anime characters.

The limited-time Burger King menus, available only in France, celebrate the animated show’s most prominent protagonists, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha.

Menu Naruto features a flame-grilled beef patty with a white sesame-seed bun, fried onions, lettuce melted cheese, and an orange-colored emulsified soy sauce.

Menu Sasuke includes the same condiments as the Naruto burger, but spotlights a fried chicken patty instead of beef, with the addition of ketchup.

Each menu comes with exclusive merchandise as well. Menu Naruto features a corduroy hat with an image of an inflamed BK burger and Naruto’s signature ninja headband. As for Menu Sasuke, it includes a collectible t-shirt with a printed image of Sasuke eating at BK burger.

Instagram: burgerkingfr Burgers King’s Naruto collab features a new orange Naruto soy sauce.

The Burger King and Naruto collaboration also has options for kids. Included in the Naruto children’s menu are a collector’s cap, exclusive playing cards, French Fries, a drink, a dessert, a side dish, and a sample of BK’s exclusive Naruto sauce.

Burger King France renames restaurant “BKonoha”

To immerse themselves further in the ninja-sphere, BK renamed their restaurant “BKonoha” until the collaboration ends on January 27. The new name honors the “Hidden Leaf Village” in Naruto, where the story unfolds.

Many Naruto fans were elated to hear about BKonoha, with some taking to Reddit to express how it is all they ever wanted in a fast food collaboration.

“This is all we ever wanted — to see Naruto and Sasuke as mega-powerful friends fighting world leaders and eating Konoha burgers,” commented one.

Others, however, felt that Boruto Uzumaki should have been featured in the crossover, as they thought Ramen would have been a better food for Naruto to be associated with.

Though many Burger King customers were also upset that the fun collab wasn’t available in their countries, fast food fans in the US are currently able to enjoy a McDonald’s and Pokémon TCG crossover. The “Dragon Discovery” promotion includes a Happy Meal with cards featuring some of Pokémon’s most popular characters like Pikachu and Charizard.