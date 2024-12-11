Burger King brings back fan-favorite Churro Fries, but they won’t last long

Burger King has announced that its super popular Churro Fries are finally returning, but only for a limited time.

Churros Fries, a Burger King fan-favorite, will be making their return to locations in the US on December 19. The menu item will be available as a 4, 8, or 12-piece pack.

BK’s Churro Fries are warm, crispy fried dough pieces dusted in cinnamon sugar — perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings while out holiday shopping.

The Churro Fries were first introduced to Burger King’s menu in October as part of its Halloween-themed Addams Family meal.

Though they were initially served with a chocolate dipping sauce, it’s unknown if they’ll include the indulging perk when they’re back on the menu. Either way, customers will still be able to ask for a side of chocolate or caramel sauce, which are used to prepare other BK menu items.

Burger King customers say they “need” Churro Fries back

After popular food accounts released information on social media about the return of BK’s Churro Fries, many interested customers said they’d be getting them as long as they came with the chocolate dipping sauce.

Others were shocked that they were already making their way back to the menu after having just been released only two months ago.

Meanwhile, most BK customers were thrilled about Churro Fries coming back. “I’m going to try these!” exclaimed one. “I need these back,” added another.

BK’s Churro Fries aren’t the only menu item making their return, either. Fiery Chicken Fries will also soon be available. Additionally, Burger King Melts will be offered again, including the Classic Melt, Bacon Melt, and Shroom n’ Swiss Melt.

BK even launched Christmas-themed merchandise this year. In November, the fast food chain announced its 31-day Advent Calendar. Though each calendar sold for under $20, the perks and gifts inside were worth over $100.