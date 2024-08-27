Buffalo Wild Wings & Jacon Kelce collab is a bacon lover’s dream

Buffalo Wild Wings is the perfect place to watch the big game with fellow sports fans, and now, Jason Kelce is taking the B-Dubs experience one step further.

Former NFL superstar Kelce is a huge bacon fan and he has curated his favorite menu picks that include a burger and an all-new sauce, perfect for dipping your wings into.

To celebrate the iconic collab, sports and chicken fans alike can get their hands on some merch featuring the New Heights podcast co-host.

Buffalo Wild Wings This Kelce collab is great for bacon lovers.

Kelce’s menu picks contain the following:

10 traditional wings with new Buffalo Bacon sauce: A delicious combination of classic buffalo sauce and smoky bacon flavor.

A delicious combination of classic buffalo sauce and smoky bacon flavor. The Triple Bacon Cheeseburger: Hand-smashed double patties seared with bacon and topped with thick-cut bacon strips, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and pickles, all served up with bacon aioli on a challah bun.

“After retirement, I found myself looking for the next best spot to catch all the action. As a longtime fan, I am amped to show fans why Buffalo Wild Wings is the place for football,” Kelce shared.

“It has the best wings and sauces, wall-to-wall TVs, and plenty of beer options on draft. Plus, my menu picks upgrade any football occasion.”

In a video promoting the new collab, we see Jason crying in his car, clearly missing his football career. Hank, B-Dubs buffalo mascot, comes to the rescue to get Jason’s football career back on track.

Kelce is a self-proclaimed thick-cut bacon fan, so you already know that B-Dubs is serving up those heavy-duty rashers, and fans can order any of these menu items in-store and for delivery now.

To further celebrate the collaboration, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering an exclusive Homage t-shirt featuring Jason and Hank, B-Dubs’ iconic computer-generated Buffalo. Fans can grab this limited-edition tee, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Kelce’s charity, (Be)Philly.

The Kelce brothers are making waves at the moment, so much so, that Jake Paul got seriously roasted for disguising himself as Travis at Fanatics Fest.