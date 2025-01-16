Black Rifle Coffee Company unveils energy drink perfect for coffee-haters

Black Rifle Coffee Company has unveiled a new line of energy drinks that are perfect for caffeine addicts who don’t like the taste of coffee.

Founded in 2014, Black Rifle Coffee Company has continued to grow its lineup of coffee roasts by adding new flavors and things like K-cups, ready-to-drink cans, and more.

Its RTD cans feature espresso mixed with various other flavors, with options to choose from that feature both 300mg and 200mg of caffeine total.

However, not everyone likes the taste of coffee so they’ve been unable to support the Veteran-owned business. Luckily, BRCC has solved that issue by launching a new line of non-coffee flavored energy drinks.

Black Rifle Coffee Company launches four new energy drinks

Launched in January and made available in various retail stores around the country, Black Rifle Coffee’s new energy drinks feature four new flavors.

“Got that 2:30 feeling? Slam a can of Black Rifle Energy. It feels like getting power-bombed through your desk by a Yeti. In a refreshing way,” they said in a reveal post on X.

Each one of them features 200mg of caffeine with zero sugar and comes in a 16-ounce can similar to what you’d find with your favorite Monster flavor.

Here are all four flavors of Black Rifle Energy:

Wild Frost

Ranger Berry

Project Mango

Freedom Punch

It’s the first four non-coffee flavored drinks created by the company, and fans have made it clear that they want more.

“So hyped!!! Going to move so much of this!” one user shared on X.

Another said: “Banger video, love u guys, cannot wait to try all the flavors.”

“Gonna grab a case of these bad boys soon!” commented a third.

Black Rifle is just the latest company to expand on its caffeinated drink line. In early January, fast-food restaurant Sonic unveiled a new Sour Dragon Fruit drink that uses Red Bull for a quick pick-me-up.