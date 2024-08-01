Ramen company releases caffeinated flavours that gamers can eat while playing

A Japanese company has just introduced an interesting concept designed specifically for gamers, and it involves two ingredients you’d never expect to be seen together.

Nippon Ham is a Japanese brand that specializes in protein-based foods, including fresh meat as well as processed goods.

Now, they’ve brought out an unusual concept that involves combining ramen noodles with caffeine. It’s a Taipa-style ramen that was created by a professional gamer who wanted to eat ramen while playing.

Officially called Boost Noodles, the product comes in a 16mm pouch and cut noodles, as well as roast pork and bamboo shoots mixed with a jelly-like rich seafood and pork bone soup.

The product is manufactured to meet a series of requirements posed by gamers to make its consumption as easy as possible.

Boost Noodles The new Boost Noodles come in a specialized pouch

Nippon Ham explains: “(It meets the needs of) gamers who do not want to get their expensive and important gaming equipment dirty, want to eat easily with one hand while playing games, and want to eat something closer to a meal rather than a jelly drink or beverage.”

This information might prove to be particularly prudent for gamers after a 2022 study found that 42% of professional gamers worry about their mental health, and so proper nutrition is key.

Boost Noodles isn’t the first product to combine caffeine and noodles. Back in 2023, Nissin released its own version of caffeinated protein pots. Boost Noodles, however, are the first to release a variety that can be eaten with one hand.

This is an important factor of the design, as the company stated: “With the recent spread of smartphones, there is an increasing demand for food that can be easily eaten with one hand.