Best food deals to score on Super Bowl LIX: Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings & Grubhub

There might only be one winner for the Super Bowl, but football fans all over can score game-day discounts from their favorite restaurants. Here’s a list of the best Super Bowl Sunday food deals.

With Super Bowl LIX approaching on Sunday, February 9, those who weren’t able to secure a ticket to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles are forced to watch the game from home.

The football game isn’t just the main event, though, as the Super Bowl includes a halftime performance, pre and post-game broadcasts, and several other productions to celebrate the all-day affair.

With many football fans hosting their friends and family to watch the game, the need for snacks is unavoidable.

Fortunately, there are plenty of freebies and deals from restaurants available for football fans to take advantage of. Here’s a list of the best food discounts on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chipotle

Chipotle will be giving away 50,000 free entrees on Super Bowl Sunday. When something “extra” happens, customers can text a text-to-claim code from Chipotle. The codes will be tweeted on X or shared in their Instagram story.

Examples of something “extra” include a successful one-point kick from the offensive team, the offensive team converts in a fourth-down play, and “any other event that takes place during the game which Chipotle determines is an ‘extra’ event.”

Grubhub

Grubhub customers can get $7 off orders of $30 or more from Pizza Hut, a BOGO deal for a six-piece wing with $15+ orders from Popeyes, as well as 25% off orders of $30 or more at 7-Eleven.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give its customers an order of six wings for free on February 24, between 2:00-5:00 PM. The offer is available via in-person takeout or dine-in.

Applebee’s

On February 9, Applebee’s will be offering 20 free boneless wings with an online order of $40 using the code SBWING25. On February 10, if a Pick Six occurred during the game, customers can get six free boneless wings.

Denny’s

Through February 11, Denny’s is offering guests $10 off any $30 order both dine-in and takeout. Loyalty members also have exclusive access to a free coffee on February 10.

Popeyes

Popeyes will be offering a new bundle that includes 24 wings, three regular sides, and four dipping sauces for $24.99. Popeyes will also be debuting a new wing flavor, Louisiana Garlic, as a nod to the host town of Super Bowl LIX.

Firehouse Subs

On February 9, Firehouse Subs will be bringing back their “Name of the Day” deal. Customers with the football-related names Cooper, Julian, Tom, Nick, Peyton, Von, Patrick, and Eli will get a free sub. Additionally, customers with a qualifying name will receive a sub of equal or lesser value for free when they purchase any sub. The deal will be available in stores and for delivery.