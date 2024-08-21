Top 15 best fast food items around: A definitive ranking

From fries to Frostys to Big Macs, there are a lot of iconic fast food items that you need to try at least once in your life, and we’re here to officially tell you the best ones.

We’re going to rank the top 10 best fast food items across any and all fast food chains. Hot or cold, sweet or savory, anything goes. Consider this your ultimate bucket list of US cuisine.

The best fast food items in the US

There are a lot of fast food items to choose from when you think about every item at every chain in the country, so we’ll only be focusing on permanent menu items that you can grab any time (sorry, McRib).

15. Five Guys Everything Cheeseburger

Five Guys Get your Five Guys with everything in it.

Five Guys may be seen as pricey, but their burgers are worth every cent. The best thing about this quintessentially American chain is that their burgers come with as many free toppings as you’d like. From normal things like pickles and tomatoes to things that are a little more out there like fries and mushrooms, you have to try one of their burgers with every topping at least once in your life.

What makes this a must-have? Variety is the spice of life, and this is one varied burger.

14. Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donut

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme Original Glazed is the best donut out there.

These donuts are a thing of beauty. They’re soft, pillowy, and always fresh. On top of that, you get to see them going around on their little donut train getting their glaze on. Yes, of course, any donut is nice, but the Original Glazed from Krispy Kreme is an icon.

What makes this a must-have? They keep things simple.

13. KFC Original Recipe Chicken

KFC KFC’s original chicken is made special with secret spices.

There are a lot of fried chicken chains in the US, but everyone knows KFC chicken in a bucket is the OG. Made with the secret blend of their 11 herbs and spices, KFC’s original recipe chicken is succulent, crispy, and oh, so flavorful. Team it with a biscuit and some gravy.

What makes this a must-have? The recipe is one of the country’s best-kept secrets.

12. Starbucks Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Starbucks The polarizing pumpkin spice latte.

Okay so there are a lot of mixed reviews about Pumpkin Spice, but with it being probably the most polarizing item on fast food menus, you have to try it. It’s a normal latte made with a bright orange syrup that doesn’t actually taste of pumpkins, but more of cinnamon and other spices. And, it comes topped with a generous helping of whipped cream.

What makes this a must-have? You need to know whether you like it or not so you can join in on the PSL debate every year.

11. Wendy’s Frosty

Wendy’s Do you dip or sip?

Whether you sip yours or dip your fries in – Wendy’s Frostys are the perfect accompaniment to a Baconator or fries. Frostys are like a very thick milkshake that is, sorry to say it, better than a McFlurry. Somewhere between a dessert and a beverage, Frostys come in classic flavors and are a US staple.

What makes this a must-have? A Frosty means you don’t have to choose between a drink and a dessert.

10. Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme

Taco Bell The classic Crunchwrap.

Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme comes in a beautiful beige hexagon filled with ground beef, sour cream, lettuce cheese, tomato salsa, and a circular tortilla chip disc that gives it its signature crunch. The crunch wrap can also be customized so you can have it your way.

What makes this a must-have? This item is a fast food feat of ingenuity.

9. Dairy Queen Blizzard

Instagram The only fast food item served upside down.

Dairy Queen is a totally underrated spot. Their Blizzards are amazing and can be customized into any flavor combination that you’d like. They are super thick too, which is why they are the only fast-food item on the market to be served upside down.

What makes this a must-have? It’s a fast food miracle that defies gravity.

8. Burger King Whopper

Burger King The unstoppable Whopper.

Burger King flame grills their burger patties, which is what makes their iconic Whopper so special. On top of that, as the name suggests, the Whopper is a pretty huge burger that you need to try if you haven’t already. It’s so good in fact, that we crowned the Whopper the best fast food burger of 2024.

What makes this a must-have? This is one of the most iconic burgers out there.

7. Raising Cane’s Sauce

Raising Cane’s Raising Cane’s sauce went viral on TikTok.

If you have ever spent any time on TikTok, you’ll know that people go wild for Raising Cane’s fried chicken, Texas toast, and pink Cane’s sauce. This sauce comes in a large fountain drink cup, so you can literally drink it.

What makes this a must-have? This new kid on the block is making serious waves, so dive in.

6. Chipotle Burrito Bowl

Chipotle The sizeable Chipotle burrito bowl.

Chipotle has been coming under fire in 2024 for its portion sizes. However, Chipotle’s food is probably the freshest and healthiest on the fast food market. On top of that, their flavors are authentic and the bowls are fully customizable, making them an iconic staple.

What makes this a must-have? The ingredients are the freshest out there and you won’t find Chipotle’s flavors anywhere else.

5. Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries

Facebook: Chick-fil-A Central & McCord Chick-fil-A waffle fries and Chick-fil-A sauce are a match made in heaven.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken is good, but real fans know that the waffle fries are the shining star of the menu. Get a portion of these bad boys, dip them in some Chick-fil-A sauce (it would be a crime not to) and enjoy the crispy goodness.

What makes this a must-have? They’re crispy, fluffy, and full of flavor.

4. McDonald’s Big Mac

McDonald’s Big Macs are a quintessential US fast food item.

Okay, unless you’ve been living under a rock (or you’re a vegan) you’ve probably tried a Big Mac from McDonald’s. They come with two meat patties, three buns, pickles, lettuce, cheese, and the all-important Big Mac sauce. What’s better than one burger? Two. This is probably the most well-known fast food item, but it’s not quite the best.

What makes this a must-have? The Big Mac sauce recipe is a secret so you won’t find it anywhere else.

3. In-N-Out Animal Style Double Double

In-N-Out In-N-Out’s burgers are something special.

To someone on the East Coast, this may sound like we’re talking another language, but if you have In-N-Out, you get it. The Double Double is their regular burger with all the toppings, and if you order any item on their menu “Animal Style” you’ll get the onion slice replaced with a dollop of sweet, darkly caramelized chopped onions, an extra stack of pickle chips underneath the tomato, and patties fried with mustard directly on the griddle.

What makes this a must-have? It’s a cult classic that cannot be missed, it’s as simple as that.

2. Wingstop Wings

Wingstop Wingstop wings add a welcome kick to your fast food bucket list.

Wingstop is the new kid on the block in the fast food world, but with their insanely good chicken wings that come in 11 flavors, they’re adding a real kick to the industry. Do yourself a favor and try yours with the hot honey rub.

What makes this a must-have? The vibes in the restaurants are immaculate, the wings are great, and the drinks are unlimited.

1. McDonald’s Fries

McDonalds McDonald’s fries win the top spot as the best fast food item.

The OG had to get our number one spot. McDonald’s fries are a staple item of US culture. There are other fries out there, but none of them have that perfect balance of saltiness, crispiness, and that soft potato center.

What makes this a must-have? These fries are so integral to US culture that they could run for President.

Has list made you hungry? Check out our ranking of the best fast food chains in 2024 so you can decide on where to go for your next meal.