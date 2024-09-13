Ben & Jerry’s reveal Kamala Harris ice-cream flavor inspired by viral meme

Ben and Jerry’s Co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have revealed that Ben and Jerry’s latest ice cream flavor is to be inspired by Vice President and Presidential Candidate, Kamala Harris. And yes, the flavor is taking inspiration from the viral coconut meme.

“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.” This rather poetic anecdote that Harris first said in May 2023 turned into a viral meme across social media, and now, you can eat it.

The new ice cream flavor is called Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee and it’s a coconut ice cream with caramel swirls and red, white, and blue star-shaped sprinkles.

Ben and Jerry’s invented this new scoop in tandem with MoveOn, a political advocacy group, but the bad news is, this flavor won’t be one you can just grab in Walmart.

The flavor will travel the country in a “Scoop the Vote” ice cream truck and make 20 stops in these states, so if you want to try it, you may have to make a little road trip.

Kamala's Coconut Jubilee is the latest Ben & Jerry's flavour.

Free cups and cones of ice cream will be handed out at each stop and attendees can sign up for the chance to win the autographed, limited-edition flavor. Fans can also sign up for the raffle on the ScoopTheVote website.

The idea behind this collaboration is to make getting involved in voting interesting, and by engaging people in non-political activities, hopefully encouraging people to register to vote.

Whether you’re into politics or not, this limited-edition ice cream will make you feel like you did just fall out of a coconut tree, straight into dessert heaven.

Whether you're into politics or not, this limited-edition ice cream will make you feel like you did just fall out of a coconut tree, straight into dessert heaven.