Ben & Jerry’s release Noah Kahan-inspired ice cream flavor, but it won’t last long

Ben & Jerry’s is helping support Noah Kahan’s non-profit organization by creating a new flavor inspired by the ‘Stick Season’ artist.

Ben & Jerry’s announced on September 19 that their newest flavor was inspired by Noah Kahan and his 2022 hit, ‘Northern Attitude.’

The “Northern Latte-tude” flavor is a maple latte ice cream with graham cracker cookie dough and graham cracker pieces.

The flavor was made just in time for Kahan’s sold-out show at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in Essex Junction, VT on September 19. Though it was available at the concert’s venue, fans can still give it a try at several different Ben & Jerry’s stores.

While supplies last, Northern Latte-tude will be available on Friday, September 20, at local Ben & Jerry’s shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont where the company originated in 1978.

Being from Vermont himself, Kahan was elated to find out that the popular ice cream brand would be partnering with him.

“F**king pinch me,” the musician tweeted before his show.

Emily Smith, head of brand innovation for Ben & Jerry’s, also commented on their Kahan-inspired flavor, “We were more than excited to partner with Noah Kahan to create this flavor.”

All proceeds made from Kahan’s sold-out concert were donated to The Busyhead Project, a non-profit for mental health initiated by Kahan. Thursday, September 19 was even appointed by government officials in Vermont as ‘Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Day.’

“It is the most tremendous honor to have September 19th be named Noah Kahan’s Busyhead Project Day in the greatest state in America,” Kahan said in a statement shared to the Governor’s office.

“I will celebrate by eating Ben & Jerry’s, getting a horrific stomach ache from my lactose intolerance, and then drinking a Heady Topper as the sun sets over the Green Mountains,” he added.

Earlier this September, Ben & Jerry’s released another new flavor. This time, it was inspired by Kamala Harris. The tasty treat features coconut ice cream with caramel swirls and red, white, and blue star-shaped sprinkles.