Baskin Robbins unveils new fall lineup including return of fan favorite

Though ice cream might be the last thing we find ourselves craving as the weather grows cooler, Baskin Robbins are proving us all wrong with their new release that’s giving us all the cozy fall-time vibes.

Baskin Robbins are known for their commitment when it comes to offering ice-cream lovers flavors that correspond perfectly with the changing seasons. Perhaps there’s no better example than in November of 2023, when they dished out a turkey dinner-inspired offering just before Thanksgiving.

This summer, they also brought back their thirst-quenching Beach Day ice cream, which gained somewhat of a cult following since it was removed last year.

Now, they’re making even customers’ dreams come true this Autumn, releasing a series of new flavors that are perfect for indulging in while you’re watching the leaves change colors outside.

The new ice-cream lineup includes:

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream – Features pumpkin and cheesecake-favored ice creams, along with cinnamon cream cheese flavored swirls and ginger snap cookie pieces for added texture.

German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream – This one includes smooth Swiss-style chocolate ice cream layered with fudge brownies, walnut pieces, coconut flakes, and caramel swirls.

As well as these two new flavors, Baskin’ Robbins’ Monkey Business flavor which was introduced earlier this September is still up for grabs and features an indulgent banana-flavored base combined with peanut butter swirls and OREO cookie pieces.

The return of the German Chocolate Cake ice cream will be appreciated by fans of the chain. The flavor is regarded as one of their most popular seasonal offerings. First introduced back in 1965, it was inspired by American Baker, Samuel German, who was responsible for inventing a famous brand of dark baking chocolate.

According to the website, “The ice cream breaks down the elements of the traditional German Chocolate Cake dessert into the core flavor profiles and reimagines them in a creamy ice cream.”

The new ice cream flavors will be available for a limited time at Baskin Robbin stores nationwide across the US.

