Baskin Robbins’ Super Mario ice cream is a Nintendo fan’s dream

Fans of both Super Mario and ice cream have plenty to look forward to, as a collaboration with Baskin Robbins has just been announced and there a variety of new menu items on offer.

Baskin Robbins and Super Mario are known for their limited edition collabs. Back in 2023, we saw a crossover that brought two new ice cream flavors, as well as a new soda, and merch.

Now, in July 2024, they’re teaming up once again with a new release that’s guaranteed to please fans. The collaboration is set to coincide with the release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD in Japan.

That’s right, if you want to sample the new Baskin Robbins collab, you’ll need to take a trip overseas, as it’s only available for Japanese patrons.

Baskin-Robbins There are two new Mario-themed ice-cream flavors on offer

The new menu is currently available in the country and will run until July 31 to celebrate the new game’s release.

The menu includes two new ice cream additions:

Super Star-Double Grape Ice Cream (420 yen [US 2.60 USD]) – Features milk ice cream, grape ice cream, and Muscat grape ice cream, combined together in a swirl.

Super Mushroom Cola Float Ice Cream (420 yen [2.60 USD]) – Features vanilla ice cream, cola-flavored ice cream, and white popping candy, creating a fizzing soda float.

If you order any other regular flavor in-store, it will also come complete with Mario-themed packaging, with a Small Double priced at 510 yen [3.15 USD], and a Regular Double at 760 yen [4.69 USD].

Baskin-Robbins The cups feature an all-new Mario-themed design

In addition to all of these, there is also a special ice-cream sundae option on offer, as well as a brand new soda, both of which come in colorful, Mario-themed packaging:

Super Mario Single Sundae (790 yen [4.88 USD]) – A jelly soda designed to look like an ice flower, served up in a cup decorated with ice flowers. Filled with yoghurt-flavoured jelly and nata de coco (coconut gel).

Wonder Flower Crush Soda (750 yen [4.63 USD]) – This dessert drink combines crushed ice, grape-flavored syrup, soda, jelly, and a scoop of your favorite ice cream.

They also have a Mario-themed ice cream cake, but instead of only three characters appearing on top like last year, there are now six. Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi are all present. Each slice in the cake features a different fan-favorite flavor.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wild international release. In June, Pizza Hut teamed up with the popular anime Cardcaptor Sakura to release a whole new menu.