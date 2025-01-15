Baskin Robbins’ new Cinnamon Roll ice cream flavor needs to be a full-time menu item

The Flavor of the Month at Baskin Robbins has been a long-standing tradition, with the shop offering a new ice cream flavor every month — and this January’s flavor is nothing short of a unique blend of sweet decadence.

Baskin Robbins has a wide variety of ice cream flavors. From their fan-favorite Jamoca Almond Fudge to a kid’s delight, Cookie Monster, BR seems to know what their customers are interested in.

To add to their already-popular flavors, Baskin Robbins started adding a ‘Flavor of the Month’ to their menu several decades ago. The tradition has carried on, with many tasty options like Superfudge Truffle, Apple Cider Donut, Cotton Candy Crackle, and more.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: baskinrobbins Baskin Robbins has been one of the leading ice cream shops since it opened in 1945.

The Flavor of the Month changes every month and depending on feedback, the flavor could potentially land on their menu full-time.

“We believe that a great flavor can come from anywhere, whether it’s inspiration from flavor trends, moments in pop culture, recommendations from our guests, or delicious innovations from our team,” said Baskin Robbins.

Article continues after ad

Baskin Robbins’ January flavor of the month tastes better with every bite

To celebrate January 2025, Baskin Robbins released the limited-time flavor, Cinnamon Roll. The combination is nostalgic to a Pillsbury cinnamon roll on Christmas morning — but even better.

Article continues after ad

With buttery-soft cinnamon-flavored ice cream, sweet cookie dough pieces, and thick cinnamon cream cheese swirl, Baskin Robbins’ Cinnamon Roll deserves a spot on their everyday list of ice cream flavors.

Every bite of Cinnamon Roll tastes better than the last. With rich, creamy ice cream that has real cinnamon spice, you can feel the bite of the cinnamon in every spoonful.

The velvety ice cream would pair well with a dollop of whipped cream, and taste exquisite in a waffle cone, but enjoying it alone in all its glory is what I’d recommend.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Baskin Robbins’ Cinnamon Roll ice cream gets a perfect score from me. Would I add more cookie dough pieces? Of course, because they were so delicious.

Nonetheless, BR’s January Flavor of the Month would undoubtedly see success if it became a full-time flavor, especially with its ‘fresh out of the oven’ taste.

Article continues after ad

Customers will have to act fast, though, if they want to try BR’s Cinnamon Roll ice cream, as it’ll only be available until supplies last.