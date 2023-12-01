Baskin-Robbins’ Christmas flavor ice cream isn’t as wild as viral Thanksgiving flavor

Baskin-Robbins revealed their new holiday inspired ice cream, and it’s not as crazy as some of their previous flavors.

Baskin-Robbins are known for their innovative ice cream flavors. Some are clear winners, like last year’s Peppermint Ice Cream. Some, however, border on the bizarre, like their turkey dinner inspired flavor in November.

What once began as selection of only 30 ice creams, the chain now boasts over 1400 flavors in its long history.

Now, fans are excited, as the brand have dropped December’s seasonal flavor – ‘Cup of Cocoa Ice Cream.’

This flavor combines the cozy hot flavors of a warm cup of cocoa, with sweet mini marshmallows.

Fans will also be able to pick up the brand’s classic Happy-Holly-days Cake, which combines your choice of ice cream, along with caramel praline topping, frosted pine wreath, and bright holly berries.

People can’t wait to try Baskin Robbins new Christmas flavor ice cream

People are excited to try Baskin-Robbins’ new holiday inspired ice cream, saying that this “Definitely sounds like a good one.”

Another fan suggested shaking things up a little: “I would pour hot cocoa over the ice cream. A twist on the Italian dessert. I love the Peppermint Ice Cream, so these would be great together.

This flavor is certainly popular at the chain, as there’s been at least one peppermint inspired ice-cream almost every single year.

In 2016, they released their Peppermint Bark in the Dark, then in 2017, Peppermint Pattie graced our bowls, while both 2019 and 2022 boasted the classic Peppermint on their menus.

Therefore, having a chocolate based ice cream at the forefront is quite the shake up for the chain.

This brand new ice cream is available today, and will be sold right up until December 31.

In addition to this, you can also get 31% off Cup of Cocoa (and other ice cream flavors) in honor of the brand’s Celebrate 31 program. This provides customers a discount on the 31st of the month.