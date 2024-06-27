Baskin Robbins bring back fan-favorite ice cream just in time for summer

From July 1, Baskin Robbins are bringing back a limited edition ice-cream flavor that had a cult following when it first dropped in 2021.

Beach Day is one of their most popular flavors, and when it disappeared last summer, the ‘Beach Day Baddies’ – the self-proclaimed fandom of the ice-cream, went into a tailspin.

Now, Baskin Robbins are teaming up with Sports Illustrated legend and body positivity influencer Hunter McGrady to bring back the iconic flavor, with some extras to celebrate.

The Beach Day lineup.

When the flavor was discontinued last summer, fans on Reddit were distraught, with people hunting for the flavor at their local store: “Does anybody know if the Beach Day flavor is seasonal or if it was discontinued? It shmacks but I can’t find it any more.”

However, some fans were speculating that it’s the same flavor as ‘Game Night’ another seasonal flavor from Baskin Robbins, and other fans were anticipating its return this summer saying that it would be back in June or July. It looks like they were right, because the flavor is back with a bang.

So, here’s what you can expect to see in Baskin Robbin stores from July 1:

Beach Day ice cream : A salted vanilla-flavored ice cream swimming with milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled sea turtles, frosting flecks, and swirls of graham cracker “sand.”

: A salted vanilla-flavored ice cream swimming with milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled sea turtles, frosting flecks, and swirls of graham cracker “sand.” The new Beach Day shake : featuring a caramel praline drizzle and graham cracker “sand” topping.

: featuring a caramel praline drizzle and graham cracker “sand” topping. The new Beach Day sundae : Two scoops of the fan-favorite flavor with caramel praline topping, graham cracker “sand,” and a delicious waffle cone chip.

: Two scoops of the fan-favorite flavor with caramel praline topping, graham cracker “sand,” and a delicious waffle cone chip. Bring the beach home with the Beach Day Pre-Packed Quart. Order it for pickup ahead of time or have it delivered straight to you.

McGrady has been crowned Baskin Robbins Beach Day Hero.

Baskin Robbins have crowned Hunter McGrady the head of the Beach Day Baddies: “With her chill vibes, summer style and love for Beach Day ice cream, McGrady is on a mission to make sure ice cream lovers everywhere know they can take a trip to the beach with a single bite…or sip.”

For customers that want to show their love for Beach Day, Baskin-Robbins is also dropping the Beach Day Collection, an exclusive line of merchandise that’s perfect for summer days.

The collection includes canvas tote bags, bucket hats, coolers, tumblers, crewneck sweatshirts, and pin sets. All items will be shoppable starting July 1, on the Baskin Robbins website while supplies last.

Baskin Robbins aren’t stopping there though, because they have some awesome Fourth of July deals to satisfy your sweet tooth, and they’re not the only brand with star-spangled deals this Independence Day.