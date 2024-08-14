Baskin Robbins are giving away free ice cream for one day only – here’s how to get it

Iconic ice cream brand Baskin Robbins is giving away free scoops, but it’s only available for a single day, you’ll have to be quick.

To help beat the summer heat, the chain is releasing a new deal officially titled ‘Melt Insurance,’ which attempts to compensate ice cream lovers for any scoops that have melted too soon.

The catch is, it’s only available for one day on August 14, so you’ll need to act quickly.

To cash in on the new promotion, all you have to do is download the Baskin Robbins app. After this, you’ll be prompted to fill in a few quick registration details, and then you’re all set.

To access the deal, simply type the code MELT in the app, and you’ll be able to claim the single-scoop deal. Please note that waffle cones, toppings, and sundaes are excluded from the discount.

Baskin Robbins Baskin Robbins also surprised customers by bringing back one of their most popular flavors ever

This isn’t the only good news Baskin Robbins has been serving up. Back in July, they announced the return of one of their most iconic flavors ever that hadn’t graced menus since 2021.

The Beach Day ice cream was so popular that when it dropped from the menu, it sparked a cult following, with the self-proclaimed fandom naming themselves the ‘Beach Day Baddies.’

Thankfully, the iconic flavor is back with a vengeance, with a new Beach Day shake also in tow.

Baskin Robbins also released a limited edition merch collection, which includes canvas tote bags, bucket hats, coolers, tumblers, crewneck sweatshirts, and pin sets, via the brand’s official website.