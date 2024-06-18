A&W giving away free root beer for life – for anyone over 100

In a new promotion, popular casual dining brand A&W announced they are giving away root beer floats for life, free of charge, to people over the age of 100.

Yes – you read that correctly. Though A&W is known for some pretty good deals, such as giving customers free root beers each year in celebration of their birthday, the brand has never brought out such an unusual offering.

A&W is celebrating its 150th birthday, making it America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain. The brand’s history dates back to 1919, when one of the founding members, Roy Allen, opened one of his very first root beer stands to welcome back veterans from World War 1.

Article continues after ad

Since then, A&W has solidified its position as one of the most popular casual dining establishments in America.

A&W A&W has been serving up root beer since 1919

In order to celebrate the occasion, A&W is giving customers who are over the age of 100 free root beer floats for life. This means that approximately 108,000 Americans who meet the age requirement will be able to take advantage of the new deal.

Article continues after ad

In order to participate, all customers have to do is visit their local A&W chain, and bring along some kind of identification to make certain of their eligibility.

If you don’t fall into this age bracket, not to worry. In order to take advantage of A&W’s yearly free root beer float on your birthday, all you have to do is join Rooty’s Mug Club. You can do this by visiting awrestaurants.com/100, where you’ll be prompted to enter your registration details to sign up.

Article continues after ad

You will also be able to take advantage of deals via their membership, including some of the chain’s most popular items such as burgers and cheese curds.

A&W isn’t the only dining chain in the giving spirit this summer, as TGI Friday’s is handing out free meals for an entire year for 21 lucky diners.